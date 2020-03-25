Valerie STANLEY

STANLEY, Valerie:
Passed away on March 19, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Niel, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenis and Craig, Lenore and Roy, Tracey, Alex and Hitomi. Loved nana of Simon, Bernard, Alistair, Adam, Daniel, Matthew, Dylan, Mikoto, Ryan. Great-nana of Theodore, and Willow. Loved sister of Lawrie (dec), Natalie (dec), Margaret, Kathy, and Geoff. Messages may be addressed to the Stanley family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. As per Valerie's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020
