SKILTON,
Valerie Margaret (Val):
Died peacefully at home on June 5, 2020, aged 78 years. Loved daughter of the late Nellie and Chris Renwick (Westport), dearly loved wife of the late Ron, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lorelei, Raewyn and Kevin, the late Nicola, and Geoff and Vanessa, loved Nana of Scott and Alex; Samantha, Kirsten, and Ben; Michael; and William, Adam, and Molly, loved great-grandmother of Tristan. Messages may be addressed to The Family to the late Valerie Skilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Val will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, June 11, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 9, 2020