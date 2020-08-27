SHAW, Valerie May:
1944 - 2019
In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother and friend of many. Taken from us on August 27, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. We will all have fond memories of Val, Mum, Charles and her big heart and even bigger smile.
My house is small,
No mansion for a millionaire but there is room for love
and there is room for friends and that's all I care.
- Bill Shaw, Jackie, Michael, Sam and Jack Jefferies, and Mark, Bernie, Ethan, Matthew, Kate and Harper.
Published in The Press on Aug. 27, 2020