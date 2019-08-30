SHAW, Valerie May (Val):
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Val passed away peacefully at Buller Hospital, Westport, after a short illness with cancer. Aged 75 years. Very much loved wife of Bill, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie and Michael Jeffries, and Mark and Bernadette, loved nana of Sam, Jack; Matthew, and Ethan, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Thank you to all of the health team in Westport for your dedication and love to Val. Messages may be sent to The Shaw Family, C/- PO Box 483, Westport 7866. A celebration of Val's life will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Tuesday, September 3, at 1.00pm.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Aug. 30, 2019