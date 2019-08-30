SHAW, Valerie May (Val):

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Val passed away peacefully at Buller Hospital, Westport, after a short illness with cancer. Aged 75 years. Very much loved wife of Bill, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie and Michael Jeffries, and Mark and Bernadette, loved nana of Sam, Jack; Matthew, and Ethan, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Thank you to all of the health team in Westport for your dedication and love to Val. Messages may be sent to The Shaw Family, C/- PO Box 483, Westport 7866. A celebration of Val's life will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Tuesday, September 3, at 1.00pm.

