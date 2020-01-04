REINKE, Valerie May (Val):
Died peacefully at ICU Christchurch Public Hospital January 2, 2020. Loved husband of the late Robin. Dearly loved mum of Dianne, Paul, MaryAnn and partner Eddie. Loved mum-in-law of Fay. Loved my word of Jamie, Melissa, and Leon, Tara and Craig. Loved great my word of Kayleigh, Lachie and Emilee and Val to Jayde and Ruby and best friend of Judy Pridd. Messages to 11 Cromer Street, Kaikoura 7300. A celebration of Val's life to be held February 17, 2020 at a venue to be advised.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020