MORGAN, Valerie Joan (Val)
(nee King):
On October 4, 2020, peacefully with John by her side, at Mossbrae Healthcare, formerly Mosgiel Maternity Home where Val worked as a midwife for many years; aged 82 years. Cherished wife and best friend of John for 55 years, loved, gentle and caring Mum and Mum-in-law of Lisa and Richie Hintz (Christchurch), and Scott and Amanda (Western Australia), loved Nana Val of Shelby, Trey, Lucie, and Nina, and a loved great-Nana of Marley Jean Moana. A private service will be held. Messages to 6 Victoria Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020