MITCHELL,
Valerie Ann (Val):
On July 14, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Melvie and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paula, and Grant and Lisa. Treasured Nana to Daniel, Ashleigh, Hannah and Ella. Messages to the Mitchell family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the team at the Rakaia Medical Centre for their love and care of Val. A celebration of Val's life will be held at the Rakaia Community Center, Elizabeth Avenue, Rakaia , on Friday, July 19, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from July 17 to July 19, 2019