Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie MASSAAR. View Sign Death Notice



Valerie Anne (nee Cleland):

Passed away suddenly at home on June 15, 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of Frank, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Ailene, Judith and Rex, Juanita and Warren. Loved grandmother of Mikayla, Carly, Emma, Nick, Brooke and Ailyah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty (dec), Brian and Marlene, and loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A good friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Massaar family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Christchurch, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11.30am, followed by an interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.







MASSAAR,Valerie Anne (nee Cleland):Passed away suddenly at home on June 15, 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of Frank, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Ailene, Judith and Rex, Juanita and Warren. Loved grandmother of Mikayla, Carly, Emma, Nick, Brooke and Ailyah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty (dec), Brian and Marlene, and loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A good friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Massaar family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Christchurch, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11.30am, followed by an interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery. Published in The Press on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers