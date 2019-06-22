MASSAAR,
Valerie Anne (nee Cleland):
Passed away suddenly at home on June 15, 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of Frank, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Ailene, Judith and Rex, Juanita and Warren. Loved grandmother of Mikayla, Carly, Emma, Nick, Brooke and Ailyah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty (dec), Brian and Marlene, and loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A good friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Massaar family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Christchurch, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11.30am, followed by an interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019