LOCKE, Valerie Joyce (Val):
Passed peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loved mother and mother-in-law to Gavin, Naomi, Evan and Pola, Rachel, Charmayne and Craig. Very much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Val was a loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Annaliese Haven Rest Home staff for their care during Val's stay. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to the Locke Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Val's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020