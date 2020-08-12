LAING, Valerie Joan (Val):
On August 10, 2020, passed away quietly just as she had wanted to, in a peaceful place surrounded by God's love. Much loved wife of the late Graeme, loving mother of Kathleen, Fiona, Stuart, and Dougal. Grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and a great friend to many, she will be sadly missed. A service for Valerie will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Saturday, August 15, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Laing Family, PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054, or leave a message on Val's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020