KING, Valerie Dawn (Dawn):
29 August 1936 -
30 July 2020
Passed away at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Russell for 63 years. Beloved mother of Christopher, Lindsay (deceased), Brent (deceased) and Gary. Treasured grandmother of Adam, Bronwyn, and Chanelle. Great-Grandmother of Liberty, Emily, and Sophie. Loved sister of Murray, Kerrie, Patsy, Keith, Peter, Ron (deceased), Brent (deceased). A special thanks to the nursing staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to T/H 198, 1 Lady Isaac Way, Mairehau, Christchurch 8013. At Dawn's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020