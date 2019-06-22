Valerie JONES

Death Notice

JONES, Valerie Ann:
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and William Davison, Jan and Philip Cross, Linda Burgess and Peter Foster. Loved Grandma and GG of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respected friend of Phillip Burgess. A special thanks to the staff of Mayfair Rest Home for their care. In lieu of flowers donations made directly to Cats Protection League, on behalf of Valerie would be appreciated. Messages for the Family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Valerie's request a Private Funeral Service has been held.

Published in The Press on June 22, 2019
