JACKSON, Valerie (Val):
Passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
"Finally at peace".
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Steve Mackey, and Kim and Lyall Woodham-Jackson. Loved Nana of Amy, Summer, Sophie and Alesha. Loved sister of Aileen and Gloria. Loved auntie of Darren, Lisa, Bev, Sean and Andrew, and loved by the late Peter Jackson. Messages to the Jackson family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in Grace Vineyard Church, Beach Campus, 111 Seaview Road, New Brighton, on Monday, July 1, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019