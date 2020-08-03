Valerie HAWLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie HAWLEY.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
View Map
Death Notice

HAWLEY,
Valerie Joan (Joan):
On July 31, 2020, suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late John, mother and mother-in-law of Clare and Roger, Guy (deceased), Faith, and Tim, loved grandma of Rosalind; and Sathya. A pillar of love and support to her immediate and extended family around the world. Special thanks to all the staff at Elmswood and Fendalton Retirement Villages for their kindness, care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Hawley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joan will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Wednesday, August 5, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.