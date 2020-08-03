HAWLEY,
Valerie Joan (Joan):
On July 31, 2020, suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late John, mother and mother-in-law of Clare and Roger, Guy (deceased), Faith, and Tim, loved grandma of Rosalind; and Sathya. A pillar of love and support to her immediate and extended family around the world. Special thanks to all the staff at Elmswood and Fendalton Retirement Villages for their kindness, care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Hawley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Joan will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Wednesday, August 5, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020