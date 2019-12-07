Valerie GOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie GOOD.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

GOOD,
Valerie Elizabeth (Val):
Peacefully at the Croft Rest Home on Sunday, December 1, 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Frank, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Stephen and Janelle. Loved and cherished nan of Kirsten, Damian, and Cory; Haydon, Jarrod, Lisa, Scott and a great-nan of Caitlyn, Josh, Lily, Dylan, Caleb, Lucy, Indi, Huxley, Arabella, Thomas, and Oliver. At the family's request a private service has been held. Messages to 50 Grey Road, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.