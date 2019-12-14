GLUBB, Valerie (Val):
On December 11, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Helen, John (deceased), Maureen (deceased), Lorraine and Garry (deceased), Christopher and Linda, Annette and Paul, Stephen and Tania, Elizabeth, Gregory and Sarah. Much loved and adored Nana of her 24 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Val's family wish to thank all those involved in her care. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbook Road), Rangiora, on Monday, December 16, at 10.30am. Intement at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery to follow. Messages to the Glubb family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019