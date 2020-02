DAVID, Valerie Margaret (Val)(nee Batty):29.03.1925 – 05.02.2020Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother and mother-in-law of Pamela, John (dec) and Eve (USA), Robert and Ann, Stephanie and the late Tony. Loved grandmother of Alan and Vera, Grant and Tess, and Sonya; Aaron, Kane and Debbie; Michael and Melanie, Jill and Mick, Ben and Lexi, and all her great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the David family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, February 13, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.