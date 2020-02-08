DAVID, Valerie Margaret (Val)
(nee Batty):
29.03.1925 – 05.02.2020
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother and mother-in-law of Pamela, John (dec) and Eve (USA), Robert and Ann, Stephanie and the late Tony. Loved grandmother of Alan and Vera, Grant and Tess, and Sonya; Aaron, Kane and Debbie; Michael and Melanie, Jill and Mick, Ben and Lexi, and all her great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the David family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, February 13, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020