COX,
Valerie Aileen (nee Segar):
On February 27, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of Rodger, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Jason Cox (Brisbane), Merissa and Vaughan Snowdon, and Damian and Donna Cox. A much loved 'Nana Val' of Ashleigh, Eli, Coby, Ethan, and Renee. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trevor (deceased) and Margaret, Desmond (deceased) and Colleen, Wayne and Judy, Albert (deceased), Kevin and Joylynn, Yvonne and the late Kevin Joyce, and Harold and Kim. A much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Cox family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to Rowona and the Access team, and St John Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/vacox2702 A celebration of Val's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, March 6 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020