COURTIER,
Valerie Milton (Val):
Peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. In her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenys and Bulla Te Kani (deceased), Geoff, Ian (deceased), Peter and Sharon, and Debbie. Loved grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Service to Celebrate Val's life will be held at Palmer Funeral Services Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 18, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2019