BURKE Valerie Florence
(Joy) (formerly Seconi):
On July 14, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley Noel Burke (Pat), much loved mum and stepmum of Leigh, Helen, Bill, Stephen, and Karen, much loved Nana Joy of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a special friend to many, especially Jack.
Forever in our hearts
Special thanks to all the staff at ward 24 for their wonderful care of Joy. A funeral service for Joy will be Held in the Linwood Baptist Community Church, 570 Worcester St, Linwood, Tomorrow, Tuesday at 1pm, followed by interment in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 15, 2019
