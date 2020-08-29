ALLAN, Valerie Hunter (Val):
On Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Parklands on Papanui, aged 96 years.
At peace now.
Dearly loved wife of the late John (Invercargill). Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Steve Bagley, and Stephen and Carol Allan. Much loved Nana of Andrew and Helena, Scott, Robbie, Cameron and Gemma, and Katie and Sam. Great-Nana of Ida, Rosie, and Norah. Special thanks to the staff of Matai Ward for their loving and compassionate care of Val. Messages to Allan Family C/- 29 William Steet, Richmond, Tasman 7020. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020