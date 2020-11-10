WOOLFORD, Valere Ann:
Passed away at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, aged 86 years. Daughter of the late Mark and Nell Chalmers (Oamaru), much loved wife of Alan for 64 years, loved mother of Lee-ann (deceased), Jane, Grant and Cherie, and Richard and Barbara, mother-in-law of the late Susan, grandma of Holly, and Ashley; Lauren, and Mark, step-grandma of Phillip, and great-grandma of Max, Ari, Emily, Frank, and Nell. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Valere Woolford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Valere's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 12, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020