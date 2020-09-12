WEATHERALL, Valda
Josephine (nee Wilson):
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital with family, aged 80 years. Born in Balclutha, latterly of Christchurch. Beloved mother of Stephen and Michael and grandmother of Vincent, George, Tom, and Mary. Sister of Geoffrey, Gaynor, Ross, and Max. Disciple of Krishna and free spirit. Messages may be addressed to the Weatherall family c/o PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Val's wishes a private cremation has been held.
"Go with Love"
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020