SMITH, Valda Jessie:
Peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, Christchurch, on December 9, 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Bevan, cherished and loved Mum, Mum-in-law and Nana of Brenda, Mark, and Madison. Messages to: The Smith Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind,
What beautiful memories you leave behind.
You may have left this world behind,
But you will never leave our hearts and mind.
A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the Brantwood Chapel, Trott's Garden, 371 Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Monday, December 16, at 1.30pm. Followed by private interment.
Published in The Press on Dec. 12, 2019