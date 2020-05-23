TAIT, Val:
On May 19, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Chris, and Lal, loved and treasured Nonnie of Jay and Joe, Brandon and Kirsty, and loved and adored Great-Nonnie of Mikayla, and Fletcher. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Darryl and Pauline Sanders, the late David and Ciss and Gill and Glenys, and a much loved aunt. Messages to the Tait/Ramsell families c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to the present restrictions a private funeral will take place.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020