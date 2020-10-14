NOSSITER, Val:
On October 11, 2020, suddenly, at his home, Summerset at Wigram, aged 84 years. Fisherman, gentleman, long-serving Rotarian, business owner, pot-stirrer, gardener, wine appreciator, advice giver, watchful investor, card shark and puzzler. Loved and precious husband to the late Joy, Dad to Sandy, Howard and Steph, father-in-law to Robyn and Tony, grandad to Brittany and Mac, Ben, Sam, Tom, and Harry, brother of Isobel and the late Gerald, Beryl and Bill, and a cherished friend to many. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset at Wigram for their care and kindness towards Val. A celebration of Val's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 16, at 2.00pm.
