  • "Sorry to hear of Uncle Val's passing, he was such fun when..."
    - Tanya Torrie
  • "Val was a total gentleman, and we had some great times at..."
  • "Sad to learn of Val's passing. Sorry unable to attend his..."
    - Carol & Denny Darling
  • "So sorry to hear of Uncle Val's passing. A real gentleman,..."
    - Vicki West
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
NOSSITER, Val:
On October 11, 2020, suddenly, at his home, Summerset at Wigram, aged 84 years. Fisherman, gentleman, long-serving Rotarian, business owner, pot-stirrer, gardener, wine appreciator, advice giver, watchful investor, card shark and puzzler. Loved and precious husband to the late Joy, Dad to Sandy, Howard and Steph, father-in-law to Robyn and Tony, grandad to Brittany and Mac, Ben, Sam, Tom, and Harry, brother of Isobel and the late Gerald, Beryl and Bill, and a cherished friend to many. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset at Wigram for their care and kindness towards Val. A celebration of Val's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 16, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020
