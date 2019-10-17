KRYNEN, Ursula Heinrich
(nee Bergmans):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her home, aged 82 years. Most beloved wife of the late Bert. Mother of Mark, Ingrid, the late Robert, Monique, Erin, Michelle, Karl and Ron. Treasured Grandmother of Arianna and Ashleigh, Nicole, Matthew and Mitchell, Katherine, Louise and Emily, Katherine, Lucas and Leo, Evelyn and the late Michaella. Loved sister of Gerda and Martin and the late Henny, Joop, Gerry, Marie, Dore, Betse, Suze and Ben. A private Rosary will be held at the home on Friday, October 18, at 5.00pm. A Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at St Gregorys Catholic Church, Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, at 10.00am. Messages to Ursula's family may be posted c/- The Krynen Family, PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2019