CHAMBERLAIN,
Una Marion:
Peacefully at home on July 11, 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Howard. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael (deceased) and Shirley, Colin and Carmel, Bruce and Maree, Ken and Katrina. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest in Peace
A service celebrating Una's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Blind Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 135 Waimate Hunter Rd, 8 RD, Waimate.
Published in The Press from July 13 to July 15, 2019