HAWES, Tui

(Richard Henry):

'Last of the Line', passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at O'Conor Home, Westport. Aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Lucy (nee Westrupp), loved son of Janet and Dick Hawes, loved stepfather of Edna and Eddie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Margaret, Frank and Muriel, Miriam and Bob, Harry and Marj, Noeline and Alf, and Mick and Bev, and a loved uncle, grandad, great-grandad, and great-great-grandad of the Hawes and Westrupp Families. Messages to 11 Kew Road, Westport 7825. The Funeral Service for Tui will be held at the Union Church, Wakefield Street, Westport, on Wednesday, July 1, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to O'Conor are appreciated.

