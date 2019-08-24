CHRISTIAN, Tui Marie:
Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, at the Merivale Retirement Village aged 105 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Nathaniel and Ethel Christian; loved sister of the late Joan, the late Margaret Righton and the late Patricia Hornby.
Rest in peace
A special thanks to the staff at the Merivale Retirement Village for the love and care shown to Tui over the past 8 years. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Tui Christian, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John of God would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tmchristian2208. A Requiem Mass for Tui will be Celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, corner of Jeffreys and Idris Roads, Bryndwr, Christchurch, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019