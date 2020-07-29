Tuhoro AUBREY

Death Notice

AUBREY,
Tuhoro Thomas Milton (Chic):
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by loving whanau; aged 72 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Maru (Muz) and Ria, and Marama (Ma), loved grandfather of Tuhoro (Boof) and Kelli, Shayden, Kelta, and Amoria, loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to the Aubrey family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Tuhoro's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, July 31, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Belfast cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 29, 2020
