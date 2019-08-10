JOHANSSON,

Tuava (nee Uri-Ke):

On Saturday August 3, 2019, peacefully and in her 64th year. Dearly loved wife of Andy, loved and cherished Mum of Anders and Tere, Ke, Pikiare and Ella, Johan, Jorge and Tia, and Tauii. Loving Nana of Taina, Anders, Kiki, Ha'ano, Deijuan, Tiare, Ruby, Pikiare, Elijah and Mordecai. You will always and forever

be in our hearts and minds, we love you so very much. Messages to the Johansson family c/- 2 Elidon Crescent, Point Cook, 3030, Victoria, Australia. Tuava will be held at home for those wishing to pay their respects and the burial will take place at Truganina Cemetery on Monday, August 12, at 12.30pm. Everyone is welcome. A small gathering will follow at the family home to conclude the celebration of Tuava's life.



