TUBB,
Trixie Elaine (nee Chisnall):
On June 24, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Gordon Tubb. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, and the late Marilyn, and much loved by Stephen's partner Linda. Loved nana of Emily, Alana, Leah, and Braden, and great-nana of Harley, Leo, and River. Many thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital, for their exceptional love and care of Trixie. Messages to the Tubb family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. It is Trixie's wish that a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020