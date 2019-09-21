BENNETT, Tristan Jay (TB):
30.1.1974 - 21.9.2018
Dearly loved and cherished son of Anne and Keiry who sadly passed away 1 year ago today. It seems like it was just yesterday. You will always live on in our hearts and our minds, and through your children and Roz all intertwined. Your hugs and your smile and your hands we can't touch. But we have the precious memories of the son we loved so much.
If tears could fill an ocean
And heartache make a swell.
We would give anything to have you back safe and well.
Forever young, forever loved
Mum and Dad
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019