YOUNG, Trevor Richmond:
On July 25, 2019, died peacefully at Essie Summers rest Home, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Cynthia. Father of Brent, Scott, and Craig; brother of Margaret, and Ross. Grandad of Laura, Sarah, and Zach. Piper, Golfer, Printer, life member of the Canterbury Caledonian Society, and former president of the Canterbury Highland Piping Society. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tryoung2507. Messages to the Young family c/- P.O. Box 26112 Christchurch 8148. A memorial service for Trevor will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Friday, August 2, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019