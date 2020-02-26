WEDLAKE, Trevor James:
On February 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at Annaliese Haven Rest Home, with family at his side, aged 77 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Pauline, dearly loved father of Karen and Colin Brown, and Mark and Lesley Wedlake, dearly loved granddad of Catherine McMurray; Thomas, Jack, William, George and partners, and special granddad of Georgia Brown. A special thank you to the staff at Annaliese Haven Dementia Care, for their love and devotion to Trevor and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Trevor Wedlake, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Trevor's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 2, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020