SHADBOLT,
Trevor Lawrence:
Passed suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020, as a result of an accident. Trevor was a much loved friend and husband, adored father, father-in-law, grandad, son, brother, uncle and cousin. Always up for a laugh, a passionate pilot and motorcyclist, and lover of all things sweet (especially Sweet Moos) and the Pizza Caravan in Twizel. Messages C/- the Shadbolt family to PO Box 128, Twizel 7944. Please join us in a memorial to celebrate his life at the Mt Cook Sky Dive Hangar on Pukaki Airfield on August 21 at 1.00pm. All welcome.
Carpe Diem
Published in The Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020