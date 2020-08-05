Trevor SHABOLT

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mt Cook Sky Dive Hangar
Pukaki Airfield
Death Notice

SHADBOLT,
Trevor Lawrence:
Passed suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020, as a result of an accident. Trevor was a much loved friend and husband, adored father, father-in-law, grandad, son, brother, uncle and cousin. Always up for a laugh, a passionate pilot and motorcyclist, and lover of all things sweet (especially Sweet Moos) and the Pizza Caravan in Twizel. Messages C/- the Shadbolt family to PO Box 128, Twizel 7944. Please join us in a memorial to celebrate his life at the Mt Cook Sky Dive Hangar on Pukaki Airfield on August 21 at 1.00pm. All welcome.
Carpe Diem

