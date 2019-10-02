Trevor RHIND

RHIND, Trevor John:
On September 30, 2019, peacefully at Wesley Care Christchurch, aged 95 years. Dearly loved elder son of the late Norman and Maude Rhind. Beloved husband of the late Colleen, dearly loved father of Helen, and Dianne and Judith. Loved grandfather of Julia and Steve, Anna and Chris, William and Sarah, Lauren, Andrew and Sue, Jonathon and Ruth, John and Amy. Loving great-grandfather of Abigail, William and James, Nicholas and Cameron, Lily and George, Carter and Ethan. Loved brother of the late Keith, and loved brother of foster sister Heather. The entire funeral service will be held in St Chads Anglican Church, corner Carnarvon Street and Buckleys Road, Linwood, Christchurch, this Saturday (October 5), at 2.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/tjrhind0110

Published in The Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
