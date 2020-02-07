Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor NORRISS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Rossburn Reception Centre Spark Lane Rangiora View Map Death Notice



Trevor Brent (Brent):

Tragically taken on February 3, 2020, as a result of an accident. Aged 65 years. Brent was a loving husband and soul mate of Jenny, a dearly loved father and father-in-law, mentor and best mate to Darryl and Marcia, Rebecca and Shane. He was a devoted and dearly loved Poppa to Lucy and Jack. A loved son of the late Trevor and Dawn Norriss. Brent was a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and colleague. He was widely known and respected throughout the electrical industry in New Zealand.

"A great man taken from us far too soon".

In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tbnorriss0302. A memorial service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at Rossburn Reception Centre, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11.00am.







NORRISS,Trevor Brent (Brent):Tragically taken on February 3, 2020, as a result of an accident. Aged 65 years. Brent was a loving husband and soul mate of Jenny, a dearly loved father and father-in-law, mentor and best mate to Darryl and Marcia, Rebecca and Shane. He was a devoted and dearly loved Poppa to Lucy and Jack. A loved son of the late Trevor and Dawn Norriss. Brent was a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and colleague. He was widely known and respected throughout the electrical industry in New Zealand."A great man taken from us far too soon".In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tbnorriss0302. A memorial service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at Rossburn Reception Centre, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11.00am. Published in The Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers