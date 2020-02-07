NORRISS,
Trevor Brent (Brent):
Tragically taken on February 3, 2020, as a result of an accident. Aged 65 years. Brent was a loving husband and soul mate of Jenny, a dearly loved father and father-in-law, mentor and best mate to Darryl and Marcia, Rebecca and Shane. He was a devoted and dearly loved Poppa to Lucy and Jack. A loved son of the late Trevor and Dawn Norriss. Brent was a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and colleague. He was widely known and respected throughout the electrical industry in New Zealand.
"A great man taken from us far too soon".
In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tbnorriss0302. A memorial service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at Rossburn Reception Centre, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020