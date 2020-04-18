MUNRO,
Trevor Finley Frank:
Suddenly at home, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, aged 69 years, after 17 years of heart malfunctions. Loving husband of Julia, and father of Ian, much loved brother-in-law of Victor and his family. A big thank you to all family and friends for your love and support. Donations to St John on Trevor's behalf, for their excellent support would be appreciated.
"Trevor has filled out the
last page in his log book"
"Gone Home".
A private cremation has been held, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020