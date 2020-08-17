Trevor MICKELL

Guest Book
  •  
    - Ady
  • "How sad to learn of Trevors passing. Trevor was a thorough..."
    - Barry Thomson
  • "It was with sadness to hear of the passing of Trevor, a..."
    - Paul Rowling
  • "Wonderful memories of a caring compassionate police officer..."
    - Mike Moore
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

MICKELL, Trevor:
Passed away with his loving family at his side, on Friday, August 14, 2020, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved Dad of Gavin and Veronica, Julene Westfall, Ady and Chris Jones, Tania and Michael Van Dillen, Grant and Thea. Loved Pop of Debbie, Kathryn, Gareth (deceased), Kylie, Daniel, Toni, Stacey, Michael, Shannon, Quinn, and Eve, and all his great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to Trevor's family at 22 Kaka Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. Following Trevor's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.