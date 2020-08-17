MICKELL, Trevor:
Passed away with his loving family at his side, on Friday, August 14, 2020, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved Dad of Gavin and Veronica, Julene Westfall, Ady and Chris Jones, Tania and Michael Van Dillen, Grant and Thea. Loved Pop of Debbie, Kathryn, Gareth (deceased), Kylie, Daniel, Toni, Stacey, Michael, Shannon, Quinn, and Eve, and all his great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to Trevor's family at 22 Kaka Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. Following Trevor's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2020