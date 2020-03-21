McLACHLAN,
Trevor Murray (Trev):
On March 19, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home, Christchurch. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Jackie. Father and father-in-law of Audrey and Heath Cater, grandad of Tyla, Xanthe, and Nevaeh. Loved stepfather of Andrew and Rosie, and Poppa Trev of Bailee, and Kymzara. Loved son of the late Beverley and Murray, and brother and brother-in-law of Ken and Polly Darrell, Betsy and David Tipple, and Jason and Kimberlee. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to C/- 2/351 Lincoln Rolleston Road, Rolleston 7678. At Trev's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020