Trevor MCLACHLAN

  • "Another old friend gone R.I.P.Trev from Inch and Becks,"
    - Robert Roulston
  • "Anther old friend gone,R.I.P.Trev ..."
  • "SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT TREV HE WAS A GOOD FREIND IN OUR..."
    - BRENT TAYLOR
Service Information
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
Death Notice

McLACHLAN,
Trevor Murray (Trev):
On March 19, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home, Christchurch. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Jackie. Father and father-in-law of Audrey and Heath Cater, grandad of Tyla, Xanthe, and Nevaeh. Loved stepfather of Andrew and Rosie, and Poppa Trev of Bailee, and Kymzara. Loved son of the late Beverley and Murray, and brother and brother-in-law of Ken and Polly Darrell, Betsy and David Tipple, and Jason and Kimberlee. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to C/- 2/351 Lincoln Rolleston Road, Rolleston 7678. At Trev's request a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
