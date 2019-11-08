MACKEY, Trevor Lawrence:
Late of Taree, Australia, formerly of Christchurch, NZ, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Daphne (dec). Loved Dad of Wayne, Lyn, Carol, Stephen and Lauren. Cherished grandfather to all his grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
Trevor's Funeral Service will be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree, on Thursday, November 14, commencing at 10.00am.
Becker Family Funerals
Taree, NSW, Australia
Published in The Press on Nov. 8, 2019