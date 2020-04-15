Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On April 11, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet MacKenzie, and the late Kathleen, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Karen and John Baker, Chris and Mike Cole, Anne and the late Lindsay Paviell, Sue Pauwels and Thomas Jones, and Francis Pauwels, adored grandad of Adam, and Josh; Sarah, and Ryan; Tim, and David; Ruby, and Kate and the great-grandchildren. Much loved by his late sister Sylvia and brothers Harry and Bill, and the step children, Ronald and Shirley, Murray, Stephen and Marion and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Always in our hearts, treasured memories forever"

Rest in peace Dad xxxx

The family sincerely thank all the staff at Cressy, Ilam Lifecare for all their wonderful love and care given to dad during his time at Cressy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Trevor Joli, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will take place. A Celebration of Trevor's life will be held at a later date.







