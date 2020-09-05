HUNT, Trevor William:
Peacefully, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Glen, Tony and Jo, Sheree and Dave. Much loved granddad of James, Josh, Hannah, Maddie, Jasmine and Sheridan; adored pop of Aria and Mason. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Trevor and love and support from our family and friends. Messages may be addressed to the Hunt family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145.
"Now at Peace"
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020