HENDERSON,
Trevor Warwick:
Suddenly at home on October 27, 2020. Much loved husband of Ann. Dad to daughters Courtney, and Alice. Brother to Ian, and Maxene. Friend and father-in-law to Kurt and Matt. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Henderson family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora, on Monday, November 2, at 2.00pm. A private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020