ELLIS, Trevor James (Trev):
On July 28, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village (formerly of Taurima Street), aged 91 years. Dearly loved brother of the late Pete, Bill, Mona, Wyn, Joan, and Des, loved brother-in-law of Margaret Ellis, and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Special thanks to the staff at Mayfair for their wonderful care of Trev. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Trevor Ellis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Trev's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, August 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020