BROWN, Trevor Allen:
On November 1, 2020, passed away peacefully at his residence in Kirwee, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Melinda and Mathew Hobbs, and much loved grandad of Matilda, and Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Trevor Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Trevor will be held in St George's Anglican Church, corner Courtenay Road and Hoskyns Road, Kirwee, on Monday, November 9, at 1.00pm, interment to follow at Kirwee Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020