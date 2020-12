BENNETT, Trevor:Peacefully, after a courageous battle, on November 29, 2020 at Clutha Health First, surrounded by his family; aged 74 years. Dearly loved son of Stanley (dec) and Marjorie (dec), step-son of Anne (dec), much loved brother and brother-in-law to Bryan and Jenny, Russell and Cora, Phyllis and Paul, Rewa and Max, Joan and Eddie (dec), Edwin (dec), Bevan, and a much loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 1.30pm in the Milton Country Club, Union Street, Milton, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton District Nurses would be appreciated and may be left at Trevor's service. Messages to 55a Elderlee Street, Milton 9220.