BENNETT, Trevor:
Peacefully, after a courageous battle, on November 29, 2020 at Clutha Health First, surrounded by his family; aged 74 years. Dearly loved son of Stanley (dec) and Marjorie (dec), step-son of Anne (dec), much loved brother and brother-in-law to Bryan and Jenny, Russell and Cora, Phyllis and Paul, Rewa and Max, Joan and Eddie (dec), Edwin (dec), Bevan, and a much loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 1.30pm in the Milton Country Club, Union Street, Milton, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton District Nurses would be appreciated and may be left at Trevor's service. Messages to 55a Elderlee Street, Milton 9220.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2020